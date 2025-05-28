Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) is -94.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -2.79% and -24.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.59 million and changing 7.43% at the moment leaves the stock -95.21% off its SMA200. NOVA registered -95.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26038 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.10586.

The stock witnessed a -8.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -89.42%, and is -6.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) has around 1796 employees, a market worth around $24.72M and $839.92M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.65% and -98.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.69%).

with sales reaching $200.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.74% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.39% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.31% in year-over-year returns.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) Top Institutional Holders

229.0 institutions hold shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA), with institutional investors hold 72.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.07M, and float is at 115.72M with Short Float at 25.43%. Institutions hold 70.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with over 14.14 million shares valued at $78.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.3832% of the NOVA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 13.24 million shares valued at $73.9 million to account for 10.6602 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 10.78 million shares representing 8.6757% and valued at over $60.14 million, while holds 7.1946 of the shares totaling 8.94 million with a market value of $58.11 million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) Insider Activity

Sunnova Energy International Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 ’24 that ROBERTSON CORBIN J III (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 ’24 and was made at $3.56 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the NOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19 ’24, Mohamed Akbar (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $3.56 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 402,654 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA).