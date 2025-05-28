Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) is 0.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.57 and a high of $226.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSM stock was last observed hovering at around $191.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.7%.

Currently trading at $197.68, the stock is 7.23% and 15.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.18 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock 6.84% off its SMA200. TSM registered 26.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $171.2656 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $185.0313.

The stock witnessed a 19.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.39%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 25.43 and Fwd P/E is 18.29. Profit margin for the company is 41.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.00% and -12.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.98%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Top Institutional Holders

3314.0 institutions hold shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM), with institutional investors hold 16.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.19B, and float is at 5.18B with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 16.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 16.33 million shares valued at $2.84 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.3149% of the TSM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 52.19 million shares valued at $9.07 billion to account for 0.2013 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 41.76 million shares representing 0.161% and valued at over $7.26 billion, while SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC holds 0.1609 of the shares totaling 41.71 million with a market value of $7.25 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Insider Activity

#####