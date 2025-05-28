TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Is Up 1.50% in 2025 With Lots of Room to Run

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) is 1.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.34 and a high of $15.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82%.

Currently trading at $10.17, the stock is 2.97% and -7.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.57 million and changing -7.46% at the moment leaves the stock -4.68% off its SMA200. TAL registered -17.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.9674 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.6691.

The stock witnessed a 11.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.93%, and is -6.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $4.66B and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.02 and Fwd P/E is 19.52. Profit margin for the company is 3.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.46% and -33.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.11%).

with sales reaching $576.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.59% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.66% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.20% in year-over-year returns.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

408.0 institutions hold shares in TAL Education Group ADR (TAL), with institutional investors hold 69.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 458.10M, and float is at 442.86M with Short Float at 7.80%. Institutions hold 69.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 22.19 million shares valued at $236.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.6696% of the TAL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC with 19.33 million shares valued at $206.29 million to account for 3.1969 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 19.19 million shares representing 3.1739% and valued at over $204.81 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 2.6309 of the shares totaling 15.91 million with a market value of $169.77 million.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Insider Activity

#####

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28 ’25, FENG YAN (Director) Proposed Sale 11,409 shares at an average price of $9.16 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds shares of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL).