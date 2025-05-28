Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) is -33.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $12.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TNGX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $2.05, the stock is 33.20% and 36.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.76 million and changing 11.41% at the moment leaves the stock -52.23% off its SMA200. TNGX registered -72.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4991 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2911.

The stock witnessed a 40.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.87%, and is -10.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.22% over the week and 12.73% over the month.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $222.21M and $40.99M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -322.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.03% and -82.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.84%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.29% this year.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Top Institutional Holders

175.0 institutions hold shares in Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX), with institutional investors hold 108.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.11M, and float is at 58.92M with Short Float at 21.31%. Institutions hold 99.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP IV, LLC with over 19.2 million shares valued at $164.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.7276% of the TNGX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with 13.33 million shares valued at $114.38 million to account for 12.3075 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 9.41 million shares representing 8.6868% and valued at over $80.73 million, while BOXER CAPITAL, LLC holds 7.5693 of the shares totaling 8.2 million with a market value of $70.34 million.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barry Douglas, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Barry Douglas sold 2,774 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 ’25 at a price of $2.99 per share for a total of $8289.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68570.0 shares.

Tango Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 ’25 that Barry Douglas (General Counsel) sold a total of 2,556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 ’25 and was made at $3.16 per share for $8081.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66014.0 shares of the TNGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04 ’25, Beckman Daniella (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,284 shares at an average price of $2.99 for $12801.0. The insider now directly holds 154,232 shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX).