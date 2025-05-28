Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) up 13.92% since start of the year

Taseko Mines Ltd (AMEX: TGB) is 13.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $3.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $2.21, the stock is 6.53% and 3.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.99 million and changing 2.79% at the moment leaves the stock 2.79% off its SMA200. TGB registered -23.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1452 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.15.

The stock witnessed a -3.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.76%, and is 9.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 7.20. Profit margin for the company is -10.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.34% and -27.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.91%).

with sales reaching $159.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.52% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.14% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.88% in year-over-year returns.

Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Top Institutional Holders

183.0 institutions hold shares in Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB), with institutional investors hold 32.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 315.88M, and float is at 307.57M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 31.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with over 10.01 million shares valued at $24.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.6552% of the TGB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with 7.51 million shares valued at $18.4 million to account for 2.7427 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. which holds 7.2 million shares representing 2.6294% and valued at over $17.74 million, while CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. holds 2.5102 of the shares totaling 6.87 million with a market value of $16.93 million.

Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Insider Activity

