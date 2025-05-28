TechnipFMC plc (FTI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) is 4.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.11 and a high of $33.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTI stock was last observed hovering at around $29.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56%.

Currently trading at $30.25, the stock is 0.78% and 5.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.45 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 6.49% off its SMA200. FTI registered 19.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.6386 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.40775.

The stock witnessed a 6.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.62%, and is -3.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has around 25304 employees, a market worth around $12.68B and $9.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.97 and Fwd P/E is 12.07. Profit margin for the company is 8.91%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.78% and -9.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.39%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.44% this year.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Top Institutional Holders

663.0 institutions hold shares in TechnipFMC plc (FTI), with institutional investors hold 99.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 419.00M, and float is at 413.90M with Short Float at 2.68%. Institutions hold 98.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 49.64 million shares valued at $1.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.5387% of the FTI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with 39.99 million shares valued at $1.05 billion to account for 9.2951 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 39.66 million shares representing 9.2194% and valued at over $1.04 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 5.4073 of the shares totaling 23.26 million with a market value of $608.31 million.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by de Carvalho Filho Eleazar, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that de Carvalho Filho Eleazar sold 9,381 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 ’25 at a price of $29.76 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, Landes Jonathan (President, Subsea) disposed off 141,427 shares at an average price of $25.67 for $3.63 million. The insider now directly holds 91,481 shares of TechnipFMC plc (FTI).