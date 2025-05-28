Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) is 7.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.76 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $8.68, the stock is 2.70% and 7.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.3 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 9.12% off its SMA200. ERIC registered 45.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.0928 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.9543.

The stock witnessed a 5.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.58%, and is 1.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.07% over the week and 1.10% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) has around 94236 employees, a market worth around $26.66B and $23.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 187.88 and Fwd P/E is 14.48. Profit margin for the company is 0.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.69% and -3.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

with sales reaching $60.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62124.32% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.46% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.16% in year-over-year returns.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

381.0 institutions hold shares in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC), with institutional investors hold 13.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.07B, and float is at 3.07B with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 13.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with over 152.31 million shares valued at $939.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.571% of the ERIC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with 48.27 million shares valued at $297.84 million to account for 1.4488 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP which holds 14.46 million shares representing 0.4339% and valued at over $89.2 million, while BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ holds 0.4069 of the shares totaling 13.56 million with a market value of $83.79 million.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Insider Activity

#####