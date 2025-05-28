Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:TME Stock Is Going Next

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) is 57.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.41 and a high of $17.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $17.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $17.91, the stock is 16.34% and 25.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.85 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 45.69% off its SMA200. TME registered 21.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.2286 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.293.

The stock witnessed a 34.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.91%, and is 6.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has around 5353 employees, a market worth around $12.53B and $4.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.19 and Fwd P/E is 21.07. Profit margin for the company is 32.75%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.33% and 2.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.38%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 47.66% this year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Top Institutional Holders

528.0 institutions hold shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME), with institutional investors hold 77.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 699.71M, and float is at 693.71M with Short Float at 3.23%. Institutions hold 77.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 31.29 million shares valued at $439.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.0266% of the TME Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is INVESCO LTD. with 26.56 million shares valued at $373.16 million to account for 1.7204 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 25.12 million shares representing 1.6275% and valued at over $353.0 million, while BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO holds 1.4326 of the shares totaling 22.12 million with a market value of $310.73 million.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Insider Activity

