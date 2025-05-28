rts logo

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Analysis & Forecast for 2025

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is -10.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $167.41 and a high of $488.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSLA stock was last observed hovering at around $339.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 23.55%.

Currently trading at $362.89, the stock is 14.96% and 29.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 117.93 million and changing 6.94% at the moment leaves the stock 20.94% off its SMA200. TSLA registered 101.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $279.1612 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $300.0622.

The stock witnessed a 27.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.84%, and is 6.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) has around 125665 employees, a market worth around $1167.24B and $95.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 199.57 and Fwd P/E is 122.25. Profit margin for the company is 6.65%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.77% and -25.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.52%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.72% this year.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Top Institutional Holders

4474.0 institutions hold shares in Tesla Inc (TSLA), with institutional investors hold 57.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.22B, and float is at 2.80B with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 50.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 237.62 million shares valued at $47.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.4467% of the TSLA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 190.08 million shares valued at $37.61 billion to account for 5.9569 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 113.97 million shares representing 3.5716% and valued at over $22.55 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.8281 of the shares totaling 58.33 million with a market value of $11.51 billion.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Taneja Vaibhav (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $350.11 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 26,950 shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA).

