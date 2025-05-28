rts logo

These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for AGM Group Holdings Inc (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AGMH) is -95.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.02 and a high of $2.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGMH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.07, the stock is -13.91% and 9.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.63 million and changing 2.55% at the moment leaves the stock -92.79% off its SMA200. AGMH registered -93.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.06626 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.00396.

The stock witnessed a 48.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.80%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 14.92% over the month.

AGM Group Holdings Inc (AGMH) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $7.30M and $32.04M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.56. Profit margin for the company is 9.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 232.11% and -96.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.26%).

AGM Group Holdings Inc (AGMH) Top Institutional Holders

8.0 institutions hold shares in AGM Group Holdings Inc (AGMH), with institutional investors hold 1.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.71M, and float is at 69.82M with Short Float at 10.20%. Institutions hold 1.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS GROUP AG with over 0.28 million shares valued at $0.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.1692% of the AGMH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with 0.25 million shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 1.0294 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC which holds 61293.0 shares representing 0.2527% and valued at over $34692.0, while RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC holds 0.0635 of the shares totaling 15400.0 with a market value of $8716.0.

