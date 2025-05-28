rts logo

These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) is -2.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.94 and a high of $12.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $9.86, the stock is 3.73% and 9.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.37 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 0.89% off its SMA200. ASX registered -9.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.0432 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.7731.

The stock witnessed a 12.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.24%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 20.99 and Fwd P/E is 11.85. Profit margin for the company is 5.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.07% and -23.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.55%).

with sales reaching $150.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.67% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.54% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.27% in year-over-year returns.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Top Institutional Holders

377.0 institutions hold shares in ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX), with institutional investors hold 8.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.17B, and float is at 2.17B with Short Float at 0.67%. Institutions hold 8.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with over 21.12 million shares valued at $241.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.4893% of the ASX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.47 million shares valued at $165.3 million to account for 0.3353 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 13.69 million shares representing 0.317% and valued at over $156.3 million, while ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP holds 0.2469 of the shares totaling 10.66 million with a market value of $121.72 million.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Insider Activity

