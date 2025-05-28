These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) is -0.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.46 and a high of $5.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.63, the stock is 4.66% and -4.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.7 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -7.61% off its SMA200. EXK registered -3.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8048 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.92895.

The stock witnessed a -0.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.36%, and is 9.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) has around 1539 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $215.81M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.67. Profit margin for the company is -29.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.56% and -35.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 137.50% this year.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Top Institutional Holders

204.0 institutions hold shares in Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK), with institutional investors hold 42.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 289.54M, and float is at 288.82M with Short Float at 6.28%. Institutions hold 42.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 24.47 million shares valued at $86.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.073% of the EXK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with 10.78 million shares valued at $37.9 million to account for 4.4385 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 8.67 million shares representing 3.5693% and valued at over $30.52 million, while MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. holds 2.3643 of the shares totaling 5.74 million with a market value of $20.21 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Insider Activity

#####