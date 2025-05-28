rts logo

These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) is -0.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.46 and a high of $5.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.63, the stock is 4.66% and -4.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.7 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -7.61% off its SMA200. EXK registered -3.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8048 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.92895.

The stock witnessed a -0.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.36%, and is 9.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) has around 1539 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $215.81M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.67. Profit margin for the company is -29.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.56% and -35.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 137.50% this year.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Top Institutional Holders

204.0 institutions hold shares in Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK), with institutional investors hold 42.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 289.54M, and float is at 288.82M with Short Float at 6.28%. Institutions hold 42.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 24.47 million shares valued at $86.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.073% of the EXK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with 10.78 million shares valued at $37.9 million to account for 4.4385 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 8.67 million shares representing 3.5693% and valued at over $30.52 million, while MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. holds 2.3643 of the shares totaling 5.74 million with a market value of $20.21 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Insider Activity

#####

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.