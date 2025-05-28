rts logo

These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) is -87.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $3.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IXHL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is 37.52% and -43.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 200.47 million and changing 24.02% at the moment leaves the stock -81.89% off its SMA200. IXHL registered -89.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4817 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.492055.

The stock witnessed a -53.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.99%, and is 35.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.69% over the week and 62.93% over the month.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $19.65M and $0.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22186.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 237.50% and -92.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-289.64%).

with sales reaching $157k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.91% this year.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) Top Institutional Holders

9.0 institutions hold shares in Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL), with institutional investors hold 12.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.76M, and float is at 56.80M with Short Float at 5.57%. Institutions hold 8.85% of the Float.

