These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Intel Corp (INTC)

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) is 2.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.67 and a high of $37.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $20.55, the stock is -1.66% and -3.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 67.3 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -5.01% off its SMA200. INTC registered -34.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.3448 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.6346.

The stock witnessed a 2.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.61%, and is -3.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Intel Corp (INTC) has around 108900 employees, a market worth around $89.64B and $53.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.99. Profit margin for the company is -36.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.33% and -44.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.27%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 326.00% this year.

Intel Corp (INTC) Top Institutional Holders

2761.0 institutions hold shares in Intel Corp (INTC), with institutional investors hold 67.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.36B, and float is at 4.35B with Short Float at 2.73%. Institutions hold 67.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 393.49 million shares valued at $12.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2216% of the INTC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 361.67 million shares valued at $11.2 billion to account for 8.476 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 192.54 million shares representing 4.5123% and valued at over $5.96 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.0719 of the shares totaling 88.41 million with a market value of $2.73 billion.

Intel Corp (INTC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holthaus Michelle Johnston, the company’s EVP & GM, CCG. SEC filings show that Holthaus Michelle Johnston sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 ’24 at a price of $26.00 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04 ’24, GELSINGER PATRICK P (CEO) acquired 11,150 shares at an average price of $22.53 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 105,033 shares of Intel Corp (INTC).