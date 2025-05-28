These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) is -29.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.21 and a high of $29.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCLH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

Currently trading at $18.09, the stock is 1.06% and 0.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.48 million and changing 4.45% at the moment leaves the stock -17.93% off its SMA200. NCLH registered 11.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.9278 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.04105.

The stock witnessed a 4.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.43%, and is -4.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) has around 41700 employees, a market worth around $8.08B and $9.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.03 and Fwd P/E is 7.33. Profit margin for the company is 9.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.30% and -38.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.66%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.49% this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Top Institutional Holders

886.0 institutions hold shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), with institutional investors hold 80.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 443.44M, and float is at 441.83M with Short Float at 6.78%. Institutions hold 80.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 51.89 million shares valued at $975.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.935% of the NCLH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with 34.79 million shares valued at $653.66 million to account for 8.0007 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 28.49 million shares representing 6.5526% and valued at over $535.35 million, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 6.1843 of the shares totaling 26.89 million with a market value of $505.26 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ashby Faye L., the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Ashby Faye L. sold 38,344 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 ’24 at a price of $27.30 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 ’24 that Kempa Mark (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 ’24 and was made at $27.86 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the NCLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06 ’24, DeMarco Andrea (Pres. RSSC) disposed off 29,000 shares at an average price of $27.76 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 97,304 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH).