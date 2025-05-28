These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY)

Pony AI Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: PONY) is 48.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.11 and a high of $23.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PONY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.94%.

Currently trading at $21.35, the stock is 36.54% and 91.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.14 million and changing 22.63% at the moment leaves the stock 63.64% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.1715 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.046557.

The stock witnessed a 204.56% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.89%, and is 26.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.66% over the week and 13.78% over the month.

Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) has around 1460 employees, a market worth around $5.75B and $75.11M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -365.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 419.46% and -10.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.21%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.18% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.33% year-over-year.

Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) Top Institutional Holders

79.0 institutions hold shares in Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY), with institutional investors hold 46.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 269.20M, and float is at 205.06M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 35.89% of the Float.

Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) Insider Activity

