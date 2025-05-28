These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Snap Inc (SNAP)

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is -21.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.08 and a high of $17.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNAP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $8.42, the stock is -0.99% and -0.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.5 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -16.68% off its SMA200. SNAP registered -47.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.4948 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.1057.

The stock witnessed a -1.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.04%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Snap Inc (SNAP) has around 4911 employees, a market worth around $14.07B and $5.53B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.93% and -51.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.24%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.76% this year.

Snap Inc (SNAP) Top Institutional Holders

787.0 institutions hold shares in Snap Inc (SNAP), with institutional investors hold 84.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.07B with Short Float at 8.25%. Institutions hold 63.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 206.76 million shares valued at $3.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.5713% of the SNAP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 98.86 million shares valued at $1.64 billion to account for 6.0104 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 72.72 million shares representing 4.4215% and valued at over $1.21 billion, while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ holds 4.0884 of the shares totaling 67.24 million with a market value of $1.12 billion.

Snap Inc (SNAP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morrow Rebecca, the company’s CAO. SEC filings show that Morrow Rebecca sold 9,202 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $8.59 per share for a total of $79065.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Snap Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 ’25 that O’Sullivan Michael J. (General Counsel) sold a total of 68,845 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 ’25 and was made at $8.59 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.17 million shares of the SNAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Young Eric (SVP of Engineering) disposed off 117,592 shares at an average price of $8.59 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 3,348,290 shares of Snap Inc (SNAP).