These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is -22.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.45 and a high of $22.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RUN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $7.19, the stock is -21.43% and -5.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.58 million and changing 4.51% at the moment leaves the stock -37.75% off its SMA200. RUN registered -44.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.6044 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.54945.

The stock witnessed a -2.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.10%, and is -36.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.61% over the week and 12.75% over the month.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) has around 11058 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $2.08B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -129.94%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.93% and -67.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.94%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.02% this year.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Top Institutional Holders

500.0 institutions hold shares in Sunrun Inc (RUN), with institutional investors hold 120.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.32M, and float is at 205.81M with Short Float at 30.12%. Institutions hold 109.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 41.4 million shares valued at $491.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.6089% of the RUN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 23.38 million shares valued at $277.24 million to account for 10.5071 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC which holds 16.31 million shares representing 7.3314% and valued at over $193.44 million, while ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD holds 6.246 of the shares totaling 13.9 million with a market value of $164.8 million.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fenster Edward Harris, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fenster Edward Harris bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $10.87 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.41 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07 ’25, Abajian Danny (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 16,927 shares at an average price of $6.74 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 231,279 shares of Sunrun Inc (RUN).