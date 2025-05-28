These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) is 36.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.25 and a high of $101.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMCI stock was last observed hovering at around $40.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.48%.

Currently trading at $41.57, the stock is 10.02% and 14.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.81 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock 6.49% off its SMA200. SMCI registered -52.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.2516 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.03544.

The stock witnessed a 13.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.72%, and is -7.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) has around 5684 employees, a market worth around $24.81B and $21.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.94 and Fwd P/E is 14.33. Profit margin for the company is 5.61%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.99% and -59.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.48%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.79% this year.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Top Institutional Holders

1054.0 institutions hold shares in Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI), with institutional investors hold 59.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 596.77M, and float is at 512.39M with Short Float at 21.13%. Institutions hold 51.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 5.96 million shares valued at $4.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1583% of the SMCI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 4.02 million shares valued at $3.29 billion to account for 6.8457 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP which holds 3.67 million shares representing 6.2478% and valued at over $3.0 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.4921 of the shares totaling 2.05 million with a market value of $1.68 billion.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEIGAND DAVID E, the company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that WEIGAND DAVID E sold 67,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $44.02 per share for a total of $2.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88599.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, Liang Charles (President and CEO) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $44.95 for $8.99 million. The insider now directly holds 67,203,640 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI).