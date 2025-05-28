These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ: DJT) is -32.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.75 and a high of $54.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DJT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.67%.

Currently trading at $23.05, the stock is -7.51% and 2.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 49.91 million and changing -10.38% at the moment leaves the stock -13.37% off its SMA200. DJT registered -48.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.444 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.606476.

The stock witnessed a -11.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.19%, and is -8.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $5.09B and $3.67M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2861.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.17% and -57.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.68%).

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) Top Institutional Holders

381.0 institutions hold shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT), with institutional investors hold 24.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 220.62M, and float is at 103.15M with Short Float at 10.05%. Institutions hold 11.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with over 12.0 million shares valued at $39.0. The investor’s holdings represent 7.1974% of the DJT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with 3.63 million shares valued at $119.01 million to account for 2.1796 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 2.88 million shares representing 1.7273% and valued at over $94.32 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 1.31 of the shares totaling 2.18 million with a market value of $71.53 million.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swider Eric, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Swider Eric sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $26.65 per share for a total of $79950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25989.0 shares.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 ’25 that Juhan Phillip (CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 45,005 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 ’25 and was made at $27.15 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the DJT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, Glabe Scott (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 57,995 shares at an average price of $26.44 for $1.53 million. The insider now directly holds 239,503 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT).