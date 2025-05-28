These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) is -1.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.85 and a high of $8.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UEC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $6.58, the stock is 19.11% and 27.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.71 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 4.68% off its SMA200. UEC registered -6.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.1754 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.28605.

The stock witnessed a 24.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.85%, and is 27.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.05% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $66.84M in sales. Fwd P/E is 214.61. Profit margin for the company is -97.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.91% and -26.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.43%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.39% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38,750.45% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Top Institutional Holders

459.0 institutions hold shares in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC), with institutional investors hold 82.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 428.41M, and float is at 417.95M with Short Float at 12.58%. Institutions hold 80.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with over 31.57 million shares valued at $189.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.9459% of the UEC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 28.99 million shares valued at $174.26 million to account for 7.2977 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 24.5 million shares representing 6.1671% and valued at over $147.26 million, while MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. holds 6.1571 of the shares totaling 24.46 million with a market value of $147.02 million.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MELBYE SCOTT, the company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that MELBYE SCOTT bought 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 ’24 at a price of $4.18 per share for a total of $39712.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

Uranium Energy Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 ’24 that Adnani Amir (President and CEO) bought a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 ’24 and was made at $4.10 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.24 million shares of the UEC stock.