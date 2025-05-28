These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Vale S.A. ADR (VALE)

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) is 7.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.06 and a high of $12.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $9.54, the stock is -0.04% and -0.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.23 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -2.99% off its SMA200. VALE registered -21.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.5686 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.8769.

The stock witnessed a 0.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.54%, and is -2.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.64% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) has around 64616 employees, a market worth around $40.72B and $37.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.03 and Fwd P/E is 5.44. Profit margin for the company is 15.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.44% and -21.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.45%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.15% this year.

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

679.0 institutions hold shares in Vale S.A. ADR (VALE), with institutional investors hold 17.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.27B, and float is at 4.27B with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 17.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with over 44.26 million shares valued at $494.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.0354% of the VALE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with 34.7 million shares valued at $387.58 million to account for 0.8117 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 30.97 million shares representing 0.7245% and valued at over $345.94 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 0.7227 of the shares totaling 30.9 million with a market value of $345.11 million.

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) Insider Activity

