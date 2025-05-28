Things appear to be looking up for AES Corp (AES)

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) is -21.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.46 and a high of $22.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AES stock was last observed hovering at around $9.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $10.07, the stock is -7.51% and -10.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.94 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -26.22% off its SMA200. AES registered -51.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.191 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.6482.

The stock witnessed a 0.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.27%, and is -14.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

AES Corp (AES) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $7.17B and $12.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.50 and Fwd P/E is 4.53. Profit margin for the company is 10.78%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.45% and -54.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.24%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.36% this year.

AES Corp (AES) Top Institutional Holders

948.0 institutions hold shares in AES Corp (AES), with institutional investors hold 91.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 711.91M, and float is at 708.34M with Short Float at 5.74%. Institutions hold 91.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 92.86 million shares valued at $1.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.1263% of the AES Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with 69.47 million shares valued at $1.22 billion to account for 9.8197 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 54.3 million shares representing 7.6753% and valued at over $953.97 million, while FMR LLC holds 6.8109 of the shares totaling 48.18 million with a market value of $846.53 million.

AES Corp (AES) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kohan Sherry, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Kohan Sherry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 ’24 at a price of $20.35 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43334.0 shares.