Things appear to be looking up for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) is -0.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $12.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APLD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $7.59, the stock is 28.50% and 32.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.6 million and changing 3.13% at the moment leaves the stock 7.94% off its SMA200. APLD registered 79.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.7108 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.0314.

The stock witnessed a 61.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.92%, and is 11.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 6.36% over the month.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $221.19M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -110.54%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.16% and -39.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.61%).

with sales reaching $46.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.41% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.36% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.71% in year-over-year returns.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Top Institutional Holders

323.0 institutions hold shares in Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), with institutional investors hold 82.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 224.39M, and float is at 172.87M with Short Float at 36.23%. Institutions hold 64.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with over 9.6 million shares valued at $57.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.4132% of the APLD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. with 7.1 million shares valued at $42.23 million to account for 6.2229 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 6.71 million shares representing 5.8807% and valued at over $39.91 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.5699 of the shares totaling 6.35 million with a market value of $37.8 million.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee Rachel H., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lee Rachel H. sold 24,212 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83613.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Benson Ella G. (Director) disposed off 18,242 shares at an average price of $6.50 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 111,825 shares of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD).