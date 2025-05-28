Things appear to be looking up for Bank Of America Corp (BAC)

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is 0.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.06 and a high of $48.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BAC stock was last observed hovering at around $43.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02%.

Currently trading at $44.22, the stock is 3.77% and 8.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.91 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 3.83% off its SMA200. BAC registered 11.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.6838 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.58705.

The stock witnessed a 11.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.64%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) has around 213000 employees, a market worth around $333.06B and $198.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.20 and Fwd P/E is 10.40. Profit margin for the company is 13.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.74% and -8.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.46%).

with sales reaching $26.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.62% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.26% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.89% in year-over-year returns.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Top Institutional Holders

3974.0 institutions hold shares in Bank Of America Corp (BAC), with institutional investors hold 72.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.56B, and float is at 7.52B with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 66.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with over 1.03 billion shares valued at $41.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.0776% of the BAC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 641.63 million shares valued at $25.52 billion to account for 8.1241 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 473.12 million shares representing 5.9904% and valued at over $18.82 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.6439 of the shares totaling 287.79 million with a market value of $11.45 billion.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Insider Activity

Bank Of America Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 ’25 that BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,103 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 ’25 and was made at $11.09 per share for $23322.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2103.0 shares of the BAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 09 ’25, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ (10% Owner) acquired 13 shares at an average price of $10.85 for $141.0. The insider now directly holds 13 shares of Bank Of America Corp (BAC).