Things appear to be looking up for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT)

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) is -11.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $5.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTBT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $2.58, the stock is 16.45% and 21.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.55 million and changing 3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -17.02% off its SMA200. BTBT registered 0.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1241 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.109275.

The stock witnessed a 23.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.05%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $536.07M and $102.87M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.17. Profit margin for the company is -77.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.66% and -55.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.64%).

with sales reaching $28.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -211.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.42% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.26% in year-over-year returns.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Top Institutional Holders

209.0 institutions hold shares in Bit Digital Inc (BTBT), with institutional investors hold 35.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 207.78M, and float is at 203.26M with Short Float at 13.82%. Institutions hold 35.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 11.07 million shares valued at $35.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6444% of the BTBT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is INVESCO LTD. with 9.51 million shares valued at $30.25 million to account for 7.4277 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 5.5 million shares representing 4.2972% and valued at over $17.5 million, while VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP holds 2.7811 of the shares totaling 3.56 million with a market value of $11.32 million.

