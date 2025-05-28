Things appear to be looking up for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX)

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) is 27.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.89 and a high of $7.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $7.19, the stock is 8.73% and 19.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.28 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 20.67% off its SMA200. CX registered -5.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.0238 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.95855.

The stock witnessed a 21.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.65%, and is 4.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.99% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) has around 44494 employees, a market worth around $10.87B and $16.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.45 and Fwd P/E is 9.92. Profit margin for the company is 8.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.03% and -6.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.06%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.37% this year.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Top Institutional Holders

346.0 institutions hold shares in Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX), with institutional investors hold 35.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.51B, and float is at 1.51B with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 35.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 31.99 million shares valued at $204.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.1757% of the CX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 20.78 million shares valued at $132.8 million to account for 1.4137 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC which holds 19.98 million shares representing 1.3594% and valued at over $127.7 million, while AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 1.2964 of the shares totaling 19.06 million with a market value of $121.11 million.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07 ’24, VICENTE SAISO ALVA (Vice President of Strategic Pl) Proposed Sale 9,648 shares at an average price of $6.27 for $60504.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX).