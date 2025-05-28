Things appear to be looking up for Denison Mines Corp (DNN)

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) is -5.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $2.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is 13.52% and 20.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 157.42 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -2.63% off its SMA200. DNN registered -24.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.74585.

The stock witnessed a 22.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.86%, and is 20.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -2504.89%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.41% and -31.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.97% this year.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

306.0 institutions hold shares in Denison Mines Corp (DNN), with institutional investors hold 57.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 896.21M, and float is at 885.12M with Short Float at 7.64%. Institutions hold 57.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with over 67.29 million shares valued at $134.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.542% of the DNN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ALPS ADVISORS INC with 59.4 million shares valued at $118.2 million to account for 6.6569 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 35.3 million shares representing 3.9563% and valued at over $70.7 million, while HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 2.8315 of the shares totaling 25.26 million with a market value of $50.27 million.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Insider Activity

