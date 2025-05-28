Things appear to be looking up for Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM)

Fortuna Mining Corp (NYSE: FSM) is 36.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.86 and a high of $6.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $5.84, the stock is 1.06% and -1.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.89 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 16.07% off its SMA200. FSM registered 2.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.9496 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.03165.

The stock witnessed a -3.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.64%, and is 5.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM) has around 4961 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.48 and Fwd P/E is 7.74. Profit margin for the company is 14.26%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.30% and -13.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.83%).

with sales reaching $220M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.75% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.95% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.38% in year-over-year returns.

Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM) Top Institutional Holders

292.0 institutions hold shares in Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM), with institutional investors hold 69.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 306.96M, and float is at 302.96M with Short Float at 6.30%. Institutions hold 68.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 29.78 million shares valued at $145.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.7303% of the FSM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with 9.04 million shares valued at $44.22 million to account for 2.9548 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. which holds 8.71 million shares representing 2.8464% and valued at over $42.59 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 1.9958 of the shares totaling 6.11 million with a market value of $29.86 million.

Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM) Insider Activity

