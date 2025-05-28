Things appear to be looking up for Iamgold Corp (IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE: IAG) is 36.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.44 and a high of $8.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IAG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $7.05, the stock is 5.16% and 5.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.14 million and changing 4.75% at the moment leaves the stock 22.57% off its SMA200. IAG registered 75.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.6658 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.7517.

The stock witnessed a 0.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.57%, and is 10.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.01 and Fwd P/E is 6.80. Profit margin for the company is 45.01%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.94% and -15.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.99%).

with sales reaching $524M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.79% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.65% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.00% in year-over-year returns.

Iamgold Corp (IAG) Top Institutional Holders

354.0 institutions hold shares in Iamgold Corp (IAG), with institutional investors hold 72.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 575.00M, and float is at 557.52M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 72.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 48.63 million shares valued at $182.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2553% of the IAG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. with 34.89 million shares valued at $130.84 million to account for 6.6408 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 20.68 million shares representing 3.9368% and valued at over $77.57 million, while HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD holds 3.2491 of the shares totaling 17.07 million with a market value of $64.02 million.

Iamgold Corp (IAG) Insider Activity

