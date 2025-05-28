Things appear to be looking up for Nokia Corp ADR (NOK)

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) is 22.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high of $5.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $5.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $5.41, the stock is 4.97% and 5.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.75 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 16.02% off its SMA200. NOK registered 36.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.1342 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6629.

The stock witnessed a 8.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.42%, and is 3.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.69% over the week and 0.99% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 36.68 and Fwd P/E is 13.66. Profit margin for the company is 3.94%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.54% and -1.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.16%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.00% this year.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

566.0 institutions hold shares in Nokia Corp ADR (NOK), with institutional investors hold 11.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.38B, and float is at 5.23B with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 11.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with over 106.76 million shares valued at $403.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.9375% of the NOK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with 82.52 million shares valued at $311.94 million to account for 1.4978 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FOLKETRYGDFONDET which holds 12.36 million shares representing 0.2243% and valued at over $46.71 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 0.2091 of the shares totaling 11.52 million with a market value of $43.55 million.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Insider Activity

