Things appear to be looking up for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is -35.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.79 and a high of $12.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $4.39, the stock is -4.95% and -15.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.62 million and changing 7.60% at the moment leaves the stock -32.97% off its SMA200. RXRX registered -53.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2067 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.548925.

The stock witnessed a -23.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.07%, and is -2.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -961.32%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.83% and -64.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.11%).

with sales reaching $16.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.09% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.88% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.60% in year-over-year returns.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Top Institutional Holders

444.0 institutions hold shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX), with institutional investors hold 79.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 399.15M, and float is at 310.78M with Short Float at 29.96%. Institutions hold 75.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 28.14 million shares valued at $211.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6199% of the RXRX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 26.59 million shares valued at $199.42 million to account for 10.9787 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 21.56 million shares representing 8.9004% and valued at over $161.67 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 7.1472 of the shares totaling 17.31 million with a market value of $129.83 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibson Christopher, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Gibson Christopher sold 138,574 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 ’25 at a price of $6.04 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05 ’25, Gibson Christopher (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $6.58 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 1,256,024 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX).