Things appear to be looking up for United States Steel Corp (X)

United States Steel Corp (NYSE: X) is 56.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.92 and a high of $54.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The X stock was last observed hovering at around $52.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03%.

Currently trading at $53.04, the stock is 22.73% and 25.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.78 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 38.41% off its SMA200. X registered 46.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.3398 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.3211.

The stock witnessed a 24.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.18%, and is 27.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.62% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

United States Steel Corp (X) has around 22053 employees, a market worth around $12.01B and $15.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 180.04 and Fwd P/E is 17.05. Profit margin for the company is 0.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.06% and -1.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.63%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.51% this year.

United States Steel Corp (X) Top Institutional Holders

656.0 institutions hold shares in United States Steel Corp (X), with institutional investors hold 104.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 226.42M, and float is at 222.58M with Short Float at 8.12%. Institutions hold 102.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 23.41 million shares valued at $885.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.4114% of the X Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 20.44 million shares valued at $772.59 million to account for 9.0883 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP which holds 20.21 million shares representing 8.9865% and valued at over $763.94 million, while PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP holds 6.0215 of the shares totaling 13.54 million with a market value of $511.88 million.

United States Steel Corp (X) Insider Activity

