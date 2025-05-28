TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) is 318.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $4.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $4.69, the stock is 32.62% and 73.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.63 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 198.43% off its SMA200. TMC registered 223.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 420.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7094 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.571555.

The stock witnessed a 53.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 153.51%, and is 5.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 550.49% and -3.10% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.58% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Top Institutional Holders

113.0 institutions hold shares in TMC the metals company Inc (TMC), with institutional investors hold 17.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 356.62M, and float is at 189.66M with Short Float at 9.19%. Institutions hold 9.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. with over 7.6 million shares valued at $10.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.3693% of the TMC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. with 2.28 million shares valued at $3.07 million to account for 0.7098 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP which holds 2.11 million shares representing 0.6568% and valued at over $2.85 million, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 0.4143 of the shares totaling 1.33 million with a market value of $1.79 million.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Sullivan Anthony, the company’s Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that O’Sullivan Anthony sold 164,317 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $4.49 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01 ’25, Shesky Craig (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 353,702 shares at an average price of $1.66 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 1,145,717 shares of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC).