Transocean Ltd (RIG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) is -30.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.97 and a high of $6.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $2.61, the stock is 4.86% and 0.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.16 million and changing 4.82% at the moment leaves the stock -29.69% off its SMA200. RIG registered -55.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5996 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.71235.

The stock witnessed a 12.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.18%, and is 0.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $3.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.95. Profit margin for the company is -18.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.49% and -58.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.27%).

with sales reaching $970.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.91% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.33% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.69% in year-over-year returns.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Top Institutional Holders

525.0 institutions hold shares in Transocean Ltd (RIG), with institutional investors hold 84.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 883.26M, and float is at 736.16M with Short Float at 16.96%. Institutions hold 70.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 73.12 million shares valued at $391.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.8742% of the RIG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 64.85 million shares valued at $346.96 million to account for 7.8705 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ which holds 56.12 million shares representing 6.8106% and valued at over $300.24 million, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 5.7288 of the shares totaling 47.21 million with a market value of $252.55 million.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mackenzie Roderick James, the company’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Mackenzie Roderick James sold 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $2.78 per share for a total of $61160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Transocean Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 30 ’25 that CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 30 ’25 and was made at $2.14 per share for $21400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59200.0 shares of the RIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11 ’25, Mackenzie Roderick James (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 22,000 shares at an average price of $2.23 for $49060.0. The insider now directly holds 362,841 shares of Transocean Ltd (RIG).