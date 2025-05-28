TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TRUG) is -65.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $1.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRUG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is -6.93% and -24.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.44 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -61.95% off its SMA200. TRUG registered -80.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.303 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.60443.

The stock witnessed a -25.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.81%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.35% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $9.53M and $22.24M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.71%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.17% and -84.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-404.96%).

with sales reaching $6M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 23.52% year-over-year.

TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) Top Institutional Holders

18.0 institutions hold shares in TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG), with institutional investors hold 2.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.18M, and float is at 17.82M with Short Float at 3.41%. Institutions hold 1.42% of the Float.

TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) Insider Activity

