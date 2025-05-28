Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 47.55% Change This Year

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is 47.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.84 and a high of $93.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBER stock was last observed hovering at around $87.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25%.

Currently trading at $89.00, the stock is 2.56% and 13.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.43 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 21.16% off its SMA200. UBER registered 35.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.5822 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.454.

The stock witnessed a 14.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.75%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has around 31100 employees, a market worth around $186.11B and $45.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.52 and Fwd P/E is 25.24. Profit margin for the company is 27.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.29% and -4.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.67%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.42% this year.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Top Institutional Holders

2807.0 institutions hold shares in Uber Technologies Inc (UBER), with institutional investors hold 83.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.09B, and float is at 2.01B with Short Float at 2.79%. Institutions hold 83.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 176.19 million shares valued at $12.81 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.4215% of the UBER Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 147.47 million shares valued at $10.72 billion to account for 7.0486 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 104.3 million shares representing 4.9853% and valued at over $7.58 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 4.6763 of the shares totaling 97.84 million with a market value of $7.11 billion.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hazelbaker Jill. SEC filings show that Hazelbaker Jill sold 34,884 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $86.03 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05 ’25, Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth (CFO) disposed off 2,750 shares at an average price of $85.00 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 21,063 shares of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER).