UiPath Inc (PATH): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:PATH Stock Is Going Next

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) is -0.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.38 and a high of $19.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PATH stock was last observed hovering at around $12.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $12.67, the stock is 2.01% and 11.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.17 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 0.44% off its SMA200. PATH registered -35.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.4006 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.6144.

The stock witnessed a 9.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.32%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

UiPath Inc (PATH) has around 3868 employees, a market worth around $6.78B and $1.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.37. Profit margin for the company is -5.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.07% and -33.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.84%).

with sales reaching $332.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.41% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.83% in year-over-year returns.

UiPath Inc (PATH) Top Institutional Holders

614.0 institutions hold shares in UiPath Inc (PATH), with institutional investors hold 80.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 471.06M, and float is at 403.11M with Short Float at 10.80%. Institutions hold 73.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 42.89 million shares valued at $543.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.5501% of the PATH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with 29.75 million shares valued at $377.2 million to account for 5.2368 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 26.18 million shares representing 4.6083% and valued at over $331.92 million, while SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC. holds 3.2477 of the shares totaling 18.45 million with a market value of $233.92 million.

UiPath Inc (PATH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dines Daniel, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Dines Daniel sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $13.18 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.45 million shares.

UiPath Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 ’25 that Dines Daniel (CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 ’25 and was made at $13.12 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.5 million shares of the PATH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Dines Daniel (CEO and Chairman) disposed off 45,000 shares at an average price of $12.83 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 6,543,376 shares of UiPath Inc (PATH).