United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) is -19.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.02 and a high of $116.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UAL stock was last observed hovering at around $74.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.53%.

Currently trading at $78.18, the stock is 3.33% and 9.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.89 million and changing 4.73% at the moment leaves the stock 0.44% off its SMA200. UAL registered 49.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.5104 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.8355.

The stock witnessed a 14.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.05%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) has around 107300 employees, a market worth around $25.53B and $57.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.13 and Fwd P/E is 6.34. Profit margin for the company is 6.34%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.18% and -32.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.76%).

with sales reaching $15.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.88% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.17% in year-over-year returns.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Top Institutional Holders

1141.0 institutions hold shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL), with institutional investors hold 89.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 327.49M, and float is at 324.48M with Short Float at 4.64%. Institutions hold 89.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 36.21 million shares valued at $1.76 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.0143% of the UAL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with 23.73 million shares valued at $1.15 billion to account for 7.217 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 18.66 million shares representing 5.6737% and valued at over $907.65 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.4658 of the shares totaling 17.97 million with a market value of $874.5 million.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Insider Activity

United Airlines Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 ’24 that Jojo Linda P (EVP & Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 ’24 and was made at $95.12 per share for $5.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63599.0 shares of the UAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22 ’24, Jojo Linda P (Officer) Proposed Sale 60,000 shares at an average price of $93.93 for $5.64 million. The insider now directly holds shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL).

