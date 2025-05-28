UPS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Now

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) is -22.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.55 and a high of $148.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UPS stock was last observed hovering at around $95.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.18%.

Currently trading at $97.55, the stock is 0.36% and -3.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.11 million and changing 2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -19.30% off its SMA200. UPS registered -32.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.3184 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.88365.

The stock witnessed a -0.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.41%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) has around 490000 employees, a market worth around $82.61B and $90.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.23 and Fwd P/E is 12.29. Profit margin for the company is 6.46%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.73% and -34.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.14%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.66% this year.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Top Institutional Holders

2758.0 institutions hold shares in United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS), with institutional investors hold 70.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 846.80M, and float is at 733.58M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 70.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 63.95 million shares valued at $8.75 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.4706% of the UPS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 55.37 million shares valued at $7.58 billion to account for 6.4682 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 28.98 million shares representing 3.386% and valued at over $3.97 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 2.7738 of the shares totaling 23.74 million with a market value of $3.25 billion.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Insider Activity

United Parcel Service, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 ’24 that Cesarone Nando (President, US Operations) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 ’24 and was made at $137.10 per share for $1.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36769.0 shares of the UPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25 ’24, Brothers Norman M. Jr (Chief Legal & Compliance Off) disposed off 7,325 shares at an average price of $138.57 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS).