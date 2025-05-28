Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) is 4.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.50 and a high of $17.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIPS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $14.09, the stock is -2.00% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.27 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -1.32% off its SMA200. VIPS registered -14.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.4426 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.27795.

The stock witnessed a 6.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.94%, and is -8.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) has around 14966 employees, a market worth around $6.14B and $14.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.33 and Fwd P/E is 5.58. Profit margin for the company is 6.88%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.52% and -21.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.12%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.80% this year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Top Institutional Holders

515.0 institutions hold shares in Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS), with institutional investors hold 71.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 435.53M, and float is at 435.30M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 71.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 19.74 million shares valued at $257.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.8302% of the VIPS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with 17.76 million shares valued at $231.14 million to account for 16.0346 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC which holds 15.74 million shares representing 14.2118% and valued at over $204.9 million, while HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. holds 13.3707 of the shares totaling 14.81 million with a market value of $192.77 million.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Insider Activity

