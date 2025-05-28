Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is -39.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.18 and a high of $23.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is 5.53% and 11.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.97 million and changing -4.30% at the moment leaves the stock -31.84% off its SMA200. SPCE registered -80.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1796 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.2231.

The stock witnessed a 24.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.32%, and is -17.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 9.97% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) has around 744 employees, a market worth around $148.01M and $5.51M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5972.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.30% and -84.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.39%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.23% this year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

210.0 institutions hold shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE), with institutional investors hold 27.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.99M, and float is at 39.53M with Short Float at 27.11%. Institutions hold 26.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with over 6.6 million shares valued at $55.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.7247% of the SPCE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PORTMAN SQUARE CAPITAL LLP with 3.87 million shares valued at $1.63 million to account for 18.0106 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP which holds 3.29 million shares representing 15.317% and valued at over $27.74 million, while GRAHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. holds 14.3977 of the shares totaling 3.09 million with a market value of $26.08 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Insider Activity

