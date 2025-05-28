Visa Inc (V) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is 13.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $252.70 and a high of $369.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The V stock was last observed hovering at around $353.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.76%.

Currently trading at $359.30, the stock is 1.40% and 4.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.24 million and changing 1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 13.91% off its SMA200. V registered 30.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $342.588 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $315.43384.

The stock witnessed a 7.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.05%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.00% over the month.

Visa Inc (V) has around 31600 employees, a market worth around $696.74B and $37.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.55 and Fwd P/E is 28.22. Profit margin for the company is 52.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.18% and -2.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.81%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.69% this year.

Visa Inc (V) Top Institutional Holders

5570.0 institutions hold shares in Visa Inc (V), with institutional investors hold 91.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.72B, and float is at 1.71B with Short Float at 1.52%. Institutions hold 90.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 143.08 million shares valued at $37.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.8872% of the V Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 127.55 million shares valued at $33.48 billion to account for 7.9224 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 73.28 million shares representing 4.5517% and valued at over $19.23 billion, while FMR LLC holds 3.3445 of the shares totaling 53.85 million with a market value of $14.13 billion.

Visa Inc (V) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fabara Paul D, the company’s CHIEF RISK & CLIENT SVCS OFC. SEC filings show that Fabara Paul D sold 17,670 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $357.45 per share for a total of $6.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26413.0 shares.

Visa Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 ’25 that Fabara Paul D (CHIEF RISK & CLIENT SVCS OFC) sold a total of 14,813 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 ’25 and was made at $355.04 per share for $5.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26413.0 shares of the V stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08 ’25, Fabara Paul D (Officer) Proposed Sale 32,483 shares at an average price of $355.04 for $11.53 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Visa Inc (V).