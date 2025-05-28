Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Analysis & Forecast for 2025

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) is 23.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $10.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $10.50, the stock is 8.39% and 11.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.7 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 14.15% off its SMA200. VOD registered 10.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.4058 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.1985.

The stock witnessed a 12.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.00%, and is 8.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.74% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has around 93000 employees, a market worth around $26.03B and $40.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.19. Profit margin for the company is -10.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.25% and -0.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.11%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.35% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.54% year-over-year.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

574.0 institutions hold shares in Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD), with institutional investors hold 9.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.48B, and float is at 2.48B with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 9.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH, LLC with over 21.87 million shares valued at $193.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.0852% of the VOD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with 19.04 million shares valued at $168.91 million to account for 0.0742 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 19.72 million shares representing 0.0727% and valued at over $174.92 million, while HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 0.0678 of the shares totaling 17.4 million with a market value of $154.31 million.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Insider Activity

