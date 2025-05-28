Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is 20.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.08 and a high of $16.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WBA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $11.21, the stock is 0.59% and 1.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.57 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 10.65% off its SMA200. WBA registered -31.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.0504 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.13115.

The stock witnessed a 1.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.49%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.58% over the week and 0.78% over the month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) has around 312000 employees, a market worth around $9.69B and $151.94B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.74. Profit margin for the company is -3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.74% and -31.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.83%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.48% this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Top Institutional Holders

1167.0 institutions hold shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA), with institutional investors hold 74.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 864.46M, and float is at 711.47M with Short Float at 3.68%. Institutions hold 61.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 82.21 million shares valued at $994.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5247% of the WBA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 70.01 million shares valued at $846.76 million to account for 8.1114 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 36.43 million shares representing 4.2206% and valued at over $440.6 million, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 3.3934 of the shares totaling 29.29 million with a market value of $354.24 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pessina Stefano, the company’s Executive Chairman of Board. SEC filings show that Pessina Stefano bought 832,258 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 ’25 at a price of $11.01 per share for a total of $9.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 145.62 million shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 ’25 that Pessina Stefano (Executive Chairman of Board) sold a total of 832,258 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 ’25 and was made at $11.01 per share for $9.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the WBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18 ’25, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Former 10% owner) disposed off 12,000,000 shares at an average price of $21.16 for $253.92 million. The insider now directly holds 11,239,996 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA).