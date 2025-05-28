Webull Corp (BULL) Is Up 13.59% in 2025 With Lots of Room to Run

Webull Corp (NASDAQ: BULL) is 13.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.54 and a high of $79.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BULL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9%.

Currently trading at $13.20, the stock is -5.71% and -17.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.61 million and changing 7.36% at the moment leaves the stock 4.49% off its SMA200. BULL registered 18.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.1011 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.64259.

The stock witnessed a -23.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.33%, and is 10.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.74% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

Webull Corp (BULL) has around 1194 employees, a market worth around $6.09B and $117.37M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 85.36. Profit margin for the company is -4.54%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.42% and -83.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.83%).

Webull Corp (BULL) Top Institutional Holders

27.0 institutions hold shares in Webull Corp (BULL), with institutional investors hold 52.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 461.55M, and float is at 148.67M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 41.20% of the Float.

Webull Corp (BULL) Insider Activity

