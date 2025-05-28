Wendy’s Co (WEN) Is Down -31.23% in 2025 With Lots of Room to Run

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is -31.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.23 and a high of $20.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WEN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $11.21, the stock is -7.01% and -14.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.13 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock -29.82% off its SMA200. WEN registered -37.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.1104 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.9733.

The stock witnessed a -12.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.54%, and is -9.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.96 and Fwd P/E is 10.64. Profit margin for the company is 8.57%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.22% and -45.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.73%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.75% this year.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) Top Institutional Holders

563.0 institutions hold shares in Wendy’s Co (WEN), with institutional investors hold 102.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 195.85M, and float is at 174.69M with Short Float at 9.93%. Institutions hold 92.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 31.51 million shares valued at $534.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.3758% of the WEN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 21.73 million shares valued at $368.6 million to account for 10.6058 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 19.61 million shares representing 9.5673% and valued at over $332.5 million, while HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P holds 4.632 of the shares totaling 9.49 million with a market value of $160.98 million.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cook Kenneth M., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Cook Kenneth M. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $11.35 per share for a total of $17025.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1500.0 shares.

Wendy’s Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that O’Brien Matthew Coley (Chief People Officer) bought a total of 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $11.60 per share for $20300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85562.0 shares of the WEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, Min John (Chief Legal Ofcr & Secretary) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $11.98 for $11980.0. The insider now directly holds 1,305 shares of Wendy’s Co (WEN).