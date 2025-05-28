WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: WRD) is -24.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.03 and a high of $44.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WRD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66%.

Currently trading at $10.77, the stock is 25.57% and 1.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41.14 million and changing 18.22% at the moment leaves the stock -26.77% off its SMA200. WRD registered a loss of -39.15% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.5785 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.708069.

The stock witnessed a 52.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.77%, and is 25.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.32% over the week and 11.14% over the month.

WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) has around 3093 employees, a market worth around $2.77B and $50.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -697.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.61% and -75.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.77%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.41% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 132.61% year-over-year.

45.0 institutions hold shares in WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD), with institutional investors hold 3.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 257.13M, and float is at 251.95M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 3.03% of the Float.

