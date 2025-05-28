rts logo

Western Union Company (WU) Is Down -10.66% in 2025 With Lots of Room to Run

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is -10.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $13.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WU stock was last observed hovering at around $9.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $9.47, the stock is -2.78% and -5.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.96 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -12.68% off its SMA200. WU registered -26.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.017 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.84495.

The stock witnessed a -6.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.20%, and is -3.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

Western Union Company (WU) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $3.13B and $4.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.51 and Fwd P/E is 5.12. Profit margin for the company is 22.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.22% and -27.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.07%).

with sales reaching $1.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.94% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.66% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.39% in year-over-year returns.

Western Union Company (WU) Top Institutional Holders

629.0 institutions hold shares in Western Union Company (WU), with institutional investors hold 99.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 332.10M, and float is at 327.81M with Short Float at 8.05%. Institutions hold 98.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 38.6 million shares valued at $471.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.401% of the WU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 33.88 million shares valued at $414.03 million to account for 10.0064 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 22.33 million shares representing 6.594% and valued at over $272.84 million, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 5.6524 of the shares totaling 19.14 million with a market value of $233.88 million.

Western Union Company (WU) Insider Activity

