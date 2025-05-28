What should you know before buying stock in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) is 14.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.83 and a high of $61.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MO stock was last observed hovering at around $59.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $59.62, the stock is 0.87% and 2.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.21 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 9.58% off its SMA200. MO registered 28.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.246 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.4102.

The stock witnessed a 2.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.46%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.62% over the week and 1.44% over the month.

Altria Group Inc (MO) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $100.43B and $20.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.98 and Fwd P/E is 10.77. Profit margin for the company is 50.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.03% and -2.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.13%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.27% this year.

Altria Group Inc (MO) Top Institutional Holders

2670.0 institutions hold shares in Altria Group Inc (MO), with institutional investors hold 63.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.69B, and float is at 1.68B with Short Float at 2.30%. Institutions hold 63.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 156.12 million shares valued at $7.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.0873% of the MO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 125.5 million shares valued at $5.72 billion to account for 7.3048 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 69.57 million shares representing 4.0495% and valued at over $3.24 billion, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 3.8925 of the shares totaling 66.87 million with a market value of $3.05 billion.

Altria Group Inc (MO) Insider Activity

